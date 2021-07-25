Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.57, but opened at $73.24. Twitter shares last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 312,687 shares.

The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 21.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Twitter by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 187,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Twitter by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 224,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 81,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

