Ubiq Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,013.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $2,013.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,168.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,125.33 or 0.06220104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.01305980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.88 or 0.00365488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00136383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.24 or 0.00603584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00370042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00283194 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

