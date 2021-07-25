UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WVE. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

