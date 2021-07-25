UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 49.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $64.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

