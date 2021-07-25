UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $221,000 in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPB opened at $45.55 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $868.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

