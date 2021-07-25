UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4,103.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NNOX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $27.85 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

