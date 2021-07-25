UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 52.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALTA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

ALTA opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $758.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.