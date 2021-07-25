UBS Group AG Buys 1,941 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.82. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

