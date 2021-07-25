UBS Group AG Has $131,000 Stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NDP opened at $18.58 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.