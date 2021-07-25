UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $136,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $766,000.

Shares of GNT opened at $5.29 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

