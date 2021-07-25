UBS Group AG Makes New $129,000 Investment in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -4.71. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

