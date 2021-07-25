UBS Group AG Sells 69,911 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 76.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 69,911 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $880,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

