UBS Group AG Takes Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,317 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Finally, SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POSH shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.20. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $629,287.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

