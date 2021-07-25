UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

