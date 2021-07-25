UBS Group Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $92.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Shares of SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.87. Snap has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

