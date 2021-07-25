UBS Group’s (UBS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

