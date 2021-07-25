Umbrella Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $274,644.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $274,644.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023070 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

