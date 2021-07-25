Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMICY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17. Umicore has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

