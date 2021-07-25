Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.46. Unico American shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 1,452 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.16.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 44.51% and a negative net margin of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

In other Unico American news, insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $46,705.50. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Unico American Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

