Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,144 ($54.14) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £108.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,279.75. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

