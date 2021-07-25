Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5031 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Unilever has increased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80. Unilever has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unilever stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

