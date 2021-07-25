Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 94.4% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 20,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNB opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.58. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 17.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

