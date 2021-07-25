Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.37. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

