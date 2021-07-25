Upfiring 1-Day Volume Tops $1,457.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 88.5% against the US dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $981,873.45 and approximately $1,457.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00249209 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001373 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.18 or 0.00850399 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

UFR is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars.

