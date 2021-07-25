Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $570.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $217.23 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.13.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.