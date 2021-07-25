Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.81 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.00. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

