Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

ALXN stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $187.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.53.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

