Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,100 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $271.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 336.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.92. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.81.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

