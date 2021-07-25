Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,900 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

NYSE AME opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.48 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

