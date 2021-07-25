Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 779 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,163,000 after acquiring an additional 572,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.84. 2,786,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.07. The company has a market capitalization of $353.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

