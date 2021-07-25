Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 14.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 69.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 37.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. 8,550,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,001,342. The company has a market capitalization of $267.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

