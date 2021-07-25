Vectors Research Management LLC Has $25.15 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,433 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,206,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.82. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

