Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $789,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 205,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,848,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,669. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.