Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 5,435 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 52.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.49. 759,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

