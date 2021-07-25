Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VEEV. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.39.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $333.06 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $333.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

