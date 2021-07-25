Velas Price Up 0.6% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $82.85 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000891 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000947 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

