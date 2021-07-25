VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lowered its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,687 shares during the quarter. VEREIT accounts for 1.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of VEREIT worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on VER. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

