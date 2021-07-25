VeriCoin (VRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $118.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $118.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,463.75 or 0.99958263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00032763 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00051083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000772 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009597 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,873,185 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

