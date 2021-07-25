Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $670,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in VICI Properties by 213.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 760,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VICI Properties by 226.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,413,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,532 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 155.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 367,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 223,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 32.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

