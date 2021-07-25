Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $697,000 Investment in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $239.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

