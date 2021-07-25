Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 816 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Masonite International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Masonite International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOOR opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.