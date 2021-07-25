Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 89.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Veritone has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $691.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

