Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,312 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Brent Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of BNO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 218,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,850. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.