Virtu Financial LLC Invests $4.70 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after buying an additional 1,414,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 909.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,222,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $97.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

