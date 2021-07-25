Virtu Financial LLC Sells 780 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in ASML by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $18.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $748.14. 1,070,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $684.59. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $756.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

