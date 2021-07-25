Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 137,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,343,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,450. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

