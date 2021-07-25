Visa (V) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Visa (NYSE:V) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $249.02 on Friday. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

