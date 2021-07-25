Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,048 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.72 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.24.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

