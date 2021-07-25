Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

