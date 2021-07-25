Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 44,787 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $129.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

